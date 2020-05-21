Gladys Emery
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Emery

Sun City - Gladys Mae (Miller) Emery of Sun City passed into Eternal Life on May 20th, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, Michigan on March 25, 1935 to Harvey and Edith (McCready) Miller. She graduated from Johannesburg High School. Gladys then went on to graduate from Mount Pleasant Beauty School and married George A. Baird of Jackson, Michigan.

Life took her on a wonderment of adventures that landed her in Phoenix, Arizona. Here she met and married Donald Wayne Emery. Gladys retired from the Arizona State Department of Transportation after 23 years of faithful service and was honored by the governor. She loved to travel and boasted all 50 states and 3 continents. Her greatest trip was with her brother and family to the Holy Lands. Gladys dedicated her life to Christ and his service. She was a charter member of The Shepherd's Gate Church.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and 2 brothers Donald and James Miller. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Lou (Herbert) Schilling, 3 brothers Harvey, Ward (Jess), and William (Joan) Miller, 2 sisters Dorothy (Gerald) Birdsall & Phyllis (Dale) Boorsma, 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th from 4-7pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. Gladys always had a smile and gave witness and testimony to everyone she came in contact with. Although she will be missed from this world, this amazing woman will live on in our hearts forever!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved