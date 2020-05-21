Gladys EmerySun City - Gladys Mae (Miller) Emery of Sun City passed into Eternal Life on May 20th, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, Michigan on March 25, 1935 to Harvey and Edith (McCready) Miller. She graduated from Johannesburg High School. Gladys then went on to graduate from Mount Pleasant Beauty School and married George A. Baird of Jackson, Michigan.Life took her on a wonderment of adventures that landed her in Phoenix, Arizona. Here she met and married Donald Wayne Emery. Gladys retired from the Arizona State Department of Transportation after 23 years of faithful service and was honored by the governor. She loved to travel and boasted all 50 states and 3 continents. Her greatest trip was with her brother and family to the Holy Lands. Gladys dedicated her life to Christ and his service. She was a charter member of The Shepherd's Gate Church.Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and 2 brothers Donald and James Miller. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Lou (Herbert) Schilling, 3 brothers Harvey, Ward (Jess), and William (Joan) Miller, 2 sisters Dorothy (Gerald) Birdsall & Phyllis (Dale) Boorsma, 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th from 4-7pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. Gladys always had a smile and gave witness and testimony to everyone she came in contact with. Although she will be missed from this world, this amazing woman will live on in our hearts forever!