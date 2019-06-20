|
|
Gladys Garten
Phoenix - Gladys Garten, 85, passed away on June 2, 2019.
She was born to the late John and Geneva Reed on July 9, 1933 in Curtis, Oklahoma. Gladys graduated from Mooreland High School in 1951 and studied at the Oklahoma (A&M) State University.
She married the late Larry Garten in on June 3, 1956, and they lived together in Oklahoma City, OK, Chile, AZ, Bismarck ND, Portland OR, and Phoenix AZ for 62 years. Gladys is survived by her two children and five grandchildren her sister and sister in law. Gladys was predeceased by her loving husband on January 2nd of this year.
Gladys worked in banking, real-estate and enjoyed playing the piano. She loved spending time with her friends and family. Gladys was proud of her family, and as her health declined, she continued keep a positive outlook having faith in the Lord and knowing she would be re-united with her husband and family in heaven.
A time to celebrate Gladys life has not been scheduled. In lieu of sending flowers please make donations in support of your local church ministry.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019