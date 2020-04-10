|
Gladys L. Green
Scottsdale - Gladys L. Green
Glady was born October 25, 1950 in Yuma, Arizona. She passed away peacefully March 27, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Glady will be remembered for her zest for life, her laugh, and kindness. She displayed sophisticated style, and elegant decorum. In bursts came quick wit and spontaneous adventure. Her passion for life and joyful spirit were infectious. Her smile contagious. As an Arizona native, Gladys deep roots grew the fruits of life-long friendships, even old embers bursting into flames. Glady built relationships on authenticity, loyalty and faith.
Gladys enjoyed international traveling, hiking Arizona trails, her dog Willy, and quality time with her close friends and family. Most of all she felt blessed by her marriage to Will Rooke, who was a loving, kind and supportive husband.
Her business achievements, as a Real Estate agent, were built on relationship, integrity and trust. Glady was relied on as a faithful fun wife, loving devout daughter, a generous accepting sister, a kind and adventurous mother, a giving grandmother, a fun-loving cousin and loyal god-mother. Glady was an example of acceptance, perseverance and living life to the fullest. Glady is survived by: her brother, Andy Dunham; her daughter, Tracy Thorne; dozens of beloved cousins and legions of friends. We are forever grateful for the life of "our Glady".
In memory of Gladys L. Green please consider donating to Rancho Feliz - service work in Mexico.
(602)538-9192 7109 East 2nd Street #100 Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020