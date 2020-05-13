Glen E. Stamper, Sr.
Goodyear - In loving memory of Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Glen E. Stamper, 87, who passed away peacefully in his Goodyear home surrounded by family on May 9, 2020. Glen was born August 9, 1932 in Fillmore, KY to Orlie and Effie Stamper. Following his 21-year military service, Glen spent over 30 years in the US Postal Service.
He is survived by his wife Beverly and their 6 children: Koko (Chuck) Keppen, Rory (Debbie) Green, Terry (Misty) Green, Vickie Taylor, Rhonda Green, and Glen Stamper, Jr. Glen was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, his niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Verndalene and his grandson Dustin. There will be a private service with a military burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Memorials in memory of Glen may be sent to Hospice of the Valley or St. Mary's Food Bank. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 15, 2020.