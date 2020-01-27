Resources
Chandler - GLEN HARRY LAWRENCE, 92, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Madeira Villa Assisted Living in Chandler, Arizona. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Reka (Roek) Lawrence, and leaves behind his daughter, Barbara (Lawrence) Toombs and her husband Mark of Chandler, Arizona; son Scott Lawrence and his wife Cathy of Surry Hills, NSW, Australia; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Roy and Nellie (Adams) Lawrence, he resided in Michigan (Detroit, Mt. Clemens and Romeo) most of his life before retiring and moving to Florida and, later, Arizona. Lawrence graduated from Denby High School in Detroit and joined the U.S. Navy towards the end of World War II; the Navy made such a huge impact on him that he continued to talk about it until the day he died, despite his severe dementia. He later attended Lawrence Tech, eventually settling on a career as a surveyor. He retired from the Michigan State Highway Department after more than 30 years of service. He was an avid stamp collector and a lifelong fan of the Detroit Red Wings. Lawrence will be laid to rest next to his wife at Cadillac Memorial Gardens in Clinton Twp., Michigan, on Friday, January 31.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
