Glen Wade Driskill
Anthem - Glen Wade Driskill 83, passed away on September 1, 2018 in Anthem AZ. Born in Batesville, AR on September 1, 1935 to Otho & Pleasie Driskill. Glen proudly served his country from 1954 - 1956 in the Army. He later graduated from the University of New Mexico as a Mechanical Engineer, moving to Phoenix in 1965 to work for Sperry Flight Systems. After 28 years, Glen retired and moved to Prescott. His remarkable career included working on the International Space Station and the Apollo Moon Launch Program. Glen is survived by his five children, and seven grandchildren. He is remembered, as a man of many interests and talents. Glen was a writer, painter and loved any outdoor activity; hiking being one his favorites. He is loved and missed greatly.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:00am.
National Cemetery of Arizona
23029 Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85024
For additional information: [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019