Glenda Holliefield



Chandler - Glenda Ruth Holliefield, at 80 years old, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Chandler, AZ and went to be her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. She was born on February 22, 1940 to Eugene and Bernice Herman in Mesa, AZ. She was the oldest of six children. Glenda grew up in Chandler, AZ, where her family ran a dairy farm near Germann & Lindsay Roads. She married Dwain Tillman Holliefield from Las Cruces, NM on September 5, 1959 after they met while attending Pasadena Nazarene College in California. Glenda and Dwain lived and raised their family in several different states, including NM, TX, CA, NV and AZ. She's been back in the Chandler area for the past 35 years. Glenda loved her immediate family greatly, not to mention her large extended Hadley, Herman and Holliefield families.



She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Bernice Herman, stepmother Emma Jeanne Herman, and sister Barbara Hellman. She is survived by her children: Heidi (Lance) Charette; Barry (Sandra) Holliefield; Wendy (David) Danley; David (Lynne) Holliefield; sister Sandra (Mike) Hickey; sister Mary Fletcher; brother Dan (Ruthie) Herman; sister Bethy (Gary) Adams Pitts; 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Glenda was a faithful Christ follower for many years and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.



A small private family memorial will take place soon, however, due to COVID restrictions, attendance is extremely limited and in-person seating is reserved for immediate family only. A live stream of the service will be made available in the near future. Arrangements handled by Wyman Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store