Services
Palm Valley Funeral Home
10761 W Grand Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-7702
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Palm Valley Funeral Home
10761 W Grand Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Yarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Austin Yarbrough


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Austin Yarbrough Obituary
Glenn Austin Yarbrough

Peoria - Glenn Austin Yarbrough, a long-term resident of the Lake Pleasant Post Acute Rehab facility in Peoria, AZ, passed away at midnight, April 18, 2020. Glenn had suffered the affects of Parkinson's Disease for several years. Glenn was born in Dallas, TX on October 9, 1949, to Roy Austin and Ruby Huff Yarbrough, both of whom preceded him in death. Glenn graduated from Mesquite High School in 1967. He was a US Army veteran, having served both in Viet Nam and in Desert Storm. He continued his service in the Army Reserves and in the National Guard. Glenn also was preceded in death by a younger brother, Stephen Roy Yarbrough. Glenn is survived by 2 sisters, Margaret E. Moore of Dallas, TX and Nancy E. Rodriguez of Sun City, AZ; a son, Glenn Riordon & wife Dawn, of Brownsville, KY; and a daughter, Mindy Nixon of Pasadena, TX, as well as a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Palm Valley Funeral Home, 10761 W. Grand Ave., Sun City, AZ (623) 933-7702.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -