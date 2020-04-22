|
|
Glenn Austin Yarbrough
Peoria - Glenn Austin Yarbrough, a long-term resident of the Lake Pleasant Post Acute Rehab facility in Peoria, AZ, passed away at midnight, April 18, 2020. Glenn had suffered the affects of Parkinson's Disease for several years. Glenn was born in Dallas, TX on October 9, 1949, to Roy Austin and Ruby Huff Yarbrough, both of whom preceded him in death. Glenn graduated from Mesquite High School in 1967. He was a US Army veteran, having served both in Viet Nam and in Desert Storm. He continued his service in the Army Reserves and in the National Guard. Glenn also was preceded in death by a younger brother, Stephen Roy Yarbrough. Glenn is survived by 2 sisters, Margaret E. Moore of Dallas, TX and Nancy E. Rodriguez of Sun City, AZ; a son, Glenn Riordon & wife Dawn, of Brownsville, KY; and a daughter, Mindy Nixon of Pasadena, TX, as well as a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Palm Valley Funeral Home, 10761 W. Grand Ave., Sun City, AZ (623) 933-7702.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020