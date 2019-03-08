|
|
Glenn Clay Greer
Phoenix - Glenn Clay Greer, 84, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on March 6, 2019. Glenn is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughter Venus, son Shawn Eric, daughter Cheryl and her husband George, son Larry, son Michael and his wife Kathi, and many grandchildren. He served in the Army during the Korean War and enjoyed a career as a computer systems analyst. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Foothills Baptist Church, 15450 South 21st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to organizations that further dementia research.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 8, 2019