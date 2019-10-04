|
Glenn Eric Blocher
Phoenix - Glenn Eric Blocher, age 32, passed away on October 2nd 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ after a 15 month battle with Gliobastoma. He was born in Fort Worth, TX on March 31, 1987 to Eric and Debbie Blocher, the youngest of 3 children. He was raised in Wyomissing, PA and moved to Litchfield Park, AZ in 2004 where he met and married Stacie Kubasko from Goodyear, AZ on April 4th, 2009. In 2015, Glenn and Stacie gave birth to their twin boys, Logan and Mason.
Glenn graduated from Millennium High School in 2005, and earned a Bachelor Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix in 2014. He has an incredible sense of creativity and a passion for developing innovative business strategies, which he used in his career in digital marketing.
Glenn was involved in the boy scouts and achieved the Eagle Scout rank in 2005. He was an avid mountain biker and loved being outdoors. He participated in several mud runs and obstacle races. He enjoyed volunteering to create and clear biking/hiking trails. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, collecting video games and spending time with his family.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Stacie; two sons, Logan and Mason; mother, Debbie and father, Eric Blocher; sister, Jennifer and brother-in-law, Robert Simmers; sister, Jill and brother-in-law, Luke Stokebrand; nieces, Anna Simmers, Lily Stokebrand, and Mae Simmers; nephews, Isaac Simmers, and James Stokebrand; aunt, Renee and uncle, Doug James; cousin, Hannah James; and grandmother, Ruth James. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Norval James.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Glenn's memory to the Glenn Blocher Memorial Fund at gofundme.com. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/glenn-blocher039s-fight-with-glioblastoma). Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019