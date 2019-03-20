|
|
Glenn Erman Quick, Jr.
Phoenix - Glenn Erman Quick, Jr., of Phoenix, passed away March 18, 2019. He was born in Phoenix on October 13, 1936 to Glenn and Cleo Quick. Glenn was their only child. He attended Kenilworth Grammar School and then West Phoenix High. He graduated from University of California at Berkley with a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Agricultural Economics (Cum Laude) (1959).
After serving in Germany in the Air Force Reserve his first job was to join his father in their family's business which was founded by his great grandfather in 1922; Quick Seed and Feed. The company continued on and by 1974 he took over his dad's place as President. Eventually, the company changed its name to Quick Grain Corporation.
Glenn was a wonderful husband to Penelope (Penny), a father to four children, Glenn III (d), Julia (d), Jeanne (d) and Christopher, Step-father to Amanda Kass (Jonathan), Ryan Hart and loving grandpa to Jayden and Jonah Kass.
Glenn was known for his love of life. His activities listed: the Phoenix Men's Art Council (President), the Phoenix Symphony (Director), Compas (Vice President and Director) the Heard Museum (Trustee), and the Phoenix Chamber Music Society. He was proud to belong to the Young President's Organization/YPO (1976-1987), (Chairman 1985) the Arizona President's Organization/APO, the World Presidents Association/WPO, and the Chiefs Executives Organization/CEO.
He was a friend to all and loved life. His generosity touched everyone he knew. He will be sadly missed. Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. The Quick family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Glenn's name to Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org/donate
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019