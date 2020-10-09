Fr. Glenn Jenks
Glenn led a full life and blessed the lives of people everywhere he went. Throughout his life, he wanted to enrich the lives of others. He knew everyone's name, their stories, and used the twinkle in his eye, his smile, and quick wit to make meaningful connections. He was just that kind of guy.
He was born 11/23/44 in Pittsburgh, PA to Glenn B and Dorothy Jenks. He died unexpectedly on September 11, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Christie Schwalbe (Kevin), and his son Michael (Leah) and granddaughters Kenzie and Daphne. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy.
In his youth, he spent summers at Calvary Episcopal Camp. It was there that Glenn heard the words in a song, "if you love him why not serve him". Those words inspired him to become an Episcopal Priest. Graduating from Muskingum College, he married Nancy Scott and headed to Philadelphia Divinity School. He was ordained in December of 1969.
Glenn's passions were youth ministry and immigrant rights, as he served at All Saints in Aliquippa, PA, Grace Church and The Chapel of the Holy Cross in Tucson, AZ, and Good Shepherd of the Hills in Cave Creek, AZ. No fewer than six of the high school and college students he mentored followed in his steps to the priesthood. He also blended his ministry with the law and graduated with his JD from the University of Arizona in 1985.
While practicing law he maintained his ministry with numerous churches in the Diocese and finally becoming Rector of Good Sheperd of the Hills and retired from his law practice. In 2009 he retired from Good Shepherd, where he has been named Rector Emeritus, and pursued his love of photography. His pictures are on his website www.GBJPhoto.net
. In 2010 he reconnected with his high school sweetheart Sue, and they were married in 2012. She always referred to him as a Renaissance man, as his interests were so varied. Glenn led a full life, and blessed the lives of many. That's just the kind of guy he was.
Due to COVID 19, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held on October 24, 2020. It will be available to view live at 11am https://www.facebook.com/goodsheperdofthehillsaz/
and later on the church's website and youtube.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd of the Hills, 6502 Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331.
If you have memories or condolences that you would like to share, please send them to The Jenks Family, PO Box 12666, Denver, CO 80212.