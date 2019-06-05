|
|
Glenn Lumpkins
Payson - Glenn Edward Lumpkins, 60 , passed away May 31st, 2019. Glenn was born November 7, 1958 in Mesa, AZ to Covy and Omeda Lumpkins. He grew up in a loving family with his 5 siblings and was a cherished member of an even larger extended family. Glenn had a quirky and hilarious personality that always seemed to inspire contagious laughter. He was known for his impressions and unique catchphrases that are now part of the family's vocabulary. His interests were bowling,golden oldies music and studying the TV Guide to see when his favorite classic TV sitcoms came on ( Gilligan's Island was his favorite). Glenn was loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. A service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Payson, AZ at 1616 North Mclane Road. June 7th at 3PM
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019