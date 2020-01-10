|
|
Glenn M. Friedman, M.D.
Glenn Friedman, lifelong proponent of health and preventative medicine, died on January 9, 2020 at age 90. A colorful, extremely focused man - he began life in New York, older brother to his beloved sister Renee, and devoted son to his father Louis and mother Freda. Early on, he was a carefree child, playing on the sidewalks of Yonkers, New York. It was a stern home but was lightened by Lou's humor. He seemed to have an early interest in firefighting - reportedly putting out an imaginary fire in a neighbor's living room, through an open window. As it always does, life became more serious and focused as he progressed through school. While many interests appealed: teaching swimming in high school, swimming on a college team, camping - he was drawn to the service of his fellow man via a career in medicine. But first, he was required to earn it by completing his degree at Columbia and a master's degree in Zoology at the University of Illinois. Medical school was completed at Chicago Medical School. While his education was challenging, many lifelong friends were made, notably his roommate Mickey Winick (who in his own right became a driving force in human nutrition and pediatrics). Pediatric residency was challenging but, there was always a silver lining. In this case, the courtship with his wife of 61 years, Arlene Becker. Tough, loving and career minded, she and Glenn began life together in New York, and then moving to the desert Southwest to repay his military obligation at Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson in 1959. The desert appealed, but not practice in the Air Force. His two beautiful, loved daughters were born in Tucson: Susan and Lisa. Using his quiet charm and gentle sales technique, Arlene agreed to give Phoenix a trial. A new life, a new pediatric practice in Scottsdale offering different treatment approaches and the arrival of his wonderful son Richard. Glenn was a valued, respected and loved neighbor and pediatrician. In addition, he was an immensely caring, involved and loving father.
There were always ways to be better - whether it be the Sierra Club hiking trips (at times, could they have been called death marches?), running before school/work which led to more running, completing 18 marathons and dog shows in earlier years. Wonder was found outside of the desert - whether it was the occasional ski trip to the White Mountains of Arizona, trips to see Grandpa Lou and Grammy Freda, cousins and Renee in New York.
Pediatrics however, became routine. A change was needed. But more than that, a calling to help became louder in Glenn's ears. He worked in conjunction with Gerald Berenson, MD in the Bogalusa heart study, evaluating changes of vascular disease early in life. It became evident to Glenn early on, and later to the larger medical community that one of America's top killers (heart disease) was yes, a disease of the elderly that was lifestyle based and began early in life. This was a catalyst - tired of pediatrics - but caring immensely about health, he began an alternate path in preventative medicine. First, came Health Evaluation and Longevity Planning (H.E.L.P.) and Health Advancement Services (H.A.S.) The goal of providing information and guidance to individuals in the workplace presented new challenges, both medically and from a business perspective. His drive to improve health before an individual became unhealthy became a guiding light for Glenn. Clients served include California Highway Patrol, Fry's Grocery Stores, Gilbert School, among many others. There were, however, challenging times for Glenn and Arlene. These ventures always operated at a low margin and were very equipment and labor intensive. As Glenn headed into retirement, his focus changed. Of less interest were the cholesterol values, personal stress scores, weight and blood pressure. What followed was an intense interest in attachment disorders - the 'glue' that binds a mother to her child and when disrupted is a major factor in criminal behavior, bond forming with others among other conditions. He was tireless in his research topic and many, many hours were spent trying to convince practitioners in obstetrics, pediatrics and family medicine of the importance. Often, this fell on deaf ears but give up, he would not. This became a rudder in Glenn's final productive years.
Arlene and Glenn had more time to chase other interests - travel was top of the list. Many, many special adventures unfolded and untold friends were made. Favorite trips include Kenya, India, Tibet, Chile/Easter Island to visit daughter Lisa, South Africa, the 5 "stans", Egypt; eventually travelling to over 100 countries. Along the way, there was more time to stop and smell the roses.
But there was more to Glenn's story than health care, prevention, family, travel. At the core, those who knew him were fortunate to spend time with a truly kind, loving man who only wanted to make the world a better place.
He leaves his wife Arlene of 61 years, 3 children - Susan (Andy) of Phoenix, Lisa (Bill) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Richard (Andrea) of Whitefish, MT and 8 grandchildren (Matt, Ben, Sam, Andrew, Isabel, Miles, Graham and Nina). Many thanks to the wonderful care given to Glenn by Rahel, Fantasia, and the staff at the Foundation for Senior Living - Adult Day Health Services and the tireless help by Susan and her husband Andy. Donations can be made in his memory to either the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center - Phoenix, AZ or the Foundation for Senior Living - Adult Day Health Services.
Services will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00PM at Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020