Glenn Stanley
Phoenix - Glenn was born In Battle Creek, Michigan in 1934. He was the second child of ten born to Alberta Josephine and Wayne Stanley.
He grew up in Wolcottville, Indiana, and moved to Phoenix with his family when he was a junior in high school. He graduated from St. Mary's High School and later from Arizona State University, after his service in the U.S. Army. He served as a radio operator, SP3, with the Japan Signal Battalion, 8047th Army Unit, stationed at Tomari Relay Station in northeastern Japan.
Glenn and his wife Jean were married 61 years. They met on a blind date just before he was deployed to Japan. They made their home in Phoenix and raised four children. He worked as a computer engineer for GE, Honeywell, and Bull SAS. While working for Bull SAS, Glenn and Jean lived in Nashua, New Hampshire, where they thoroughly enjoyed their love for New England.
Glenn, an Arizona Master Gardener, had a passion for gardening. He was strong in his faith, and active in his church community, giving his time and skills for many years.
He was proceeded in death by two grandchildren and his parents, Wayne and Alberta Stanley. He is survived by his wife, Jean and four children: Elizabeth (Don) Sooter, Kathi (Tim) Pfeiffer, Stuart (Patty), Sharon (Joe) Millett, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 9 siblings, David, Roger, Janet, Michael, Bob, Doug, Richard, Mark, and Brian.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John's Lutheran Church memorial fund at www.luthernlegacyfoundation.org. For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.