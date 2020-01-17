|
|
Glenn Towles
Glendale - Glenn Towles passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Glendale, AZ, from complications of a stroke.
Glenn was born in his grandparents home in Kingston, ID on May 8, 1932 to parents Dolph and Roberta (Hunt) Towles. Glenn moved, with his family, from Kellogg, ID to Phoenix, AZ in the summer of 1946.
Glenn was a veteran of the Korean War. He was employed by Arizona Public Service and Southwest Gas from 1959 to his retirement in 1988. Glenn served as a Arizona Highway Patrol Reserve Officer for several years in the 1960's.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dolph 'Happy' and Roberta 'Ruby' Towles; former wife Pauline (mother of his children Carole and David); his brother Richard and sister Virginia.
He is survived by his wife Joanne Whitaker; his children Carole and David (Lori); his stepsons Andy, Pat and Danny Conway; his grandsons Kyle (Jamie) and Jason; and step grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020