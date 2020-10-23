1/1
Glenn William Phillips
Glenn William Phillips

Phoenix - Glenn William Phillips passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Glenn was born in Phoenix on January 7, 1930 to Grace Laura Rand and William Vernon Phillips.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rena Mary Phillips; two daughters, Mary Gale Lee (Emery) of Alpine, AZ and Connie Jean Phillips (Charles Humphreville) of Phoenix; one granddaughter, Laura Eyring, and two grandsons, Eric Eyring and Kurt Eyring. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Phillips, and his brother, Milton Vernon Phillips.

Glenn's life-long passion for flying began when he began lessons at 16, receiving his pilot's license before he could drive. Over the years, he owned several planes and flew search and rescue missions for the Civil Air Patrol. He also taught sky diving. Glenn loved the outdoors, hiking and hunting whenever possible. He loved firearms and enjoyed target practicing and reloading. In the later years, his passion was his yard, continuing to do his own yardwork up to the time of his death.

Glenn had several businesses over his career including insurance and owning and operating a Dunkin Donuts.

To leave condolences or leave special memories, visit www.GreenwoodMemoryLawn.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
