Glenna Mae Guy Obituary
Phoenix - Glenna Mae Wilson Guy 'GaGa' of Phoenix, AZ went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1926 in McMinnville, TN. She is survived by her daughter Jamie (Cal) Kellogg, grandsons Mark and Sean Kellogg, her daughter Janet (Robert) Walk, granddaughter Lindsay Walk, step-daughter Dina Evan, nephew Robert Burr Wilson, great nephews James MacKenna (Stacy), Lt Col Anthony Thomas Wilson (Raechel). Ryan (Noelle) Wilson and Zach Green, as well as numerous great great nieces and nephews, step grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 11, 2019 at 11am at Messinger Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
