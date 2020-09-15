1/1
Gloria A. Quinonez
1950 - 2020
Gloria A. Quinonez

Gloria A. Quinonez passed away September 6, 2020 in Goodyear AZ. She was born April 11, 1950 in Phoenix, AZ. She was a life long AZ native, married the love of her life her life Henry, January 4, 1969 and together they had 3 children.

Gloria is preceded in death by her father Larry Valdez. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Henry, her 3 children Charlotte DelSol (Tony), Clarissa Candia (Orlando), & Steven Quinonez (Jessica). She is also survived by her mother,3 siblings, her 5 grandchildren and 6 great- children to whom she loved dearly.

Services will be on Thursday Sept 17th a viewing and rosary at Avenidas Funeral Chapel in Avondale 5-8 PM and Friday Sept 18th a Catholic mass at St. John Vianney in Avondale at 10 AM. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
SEP
17
Rosary
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney
Funeral services provided by
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
522 East Western Avenue
Avondale, AZ 85323
(623) 925-1525
