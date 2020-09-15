Gloria A. Quinonez



Gloria A. Quinonez passed away September 6, 2020 in Goodyear AZ. She was born April 11, 1950 in Phoenix, AZ. She was a life long AZ native, married the love of her life her life Henry, January 4, 1969 and together they had 3 children.



Gloria is preceded in death by her father Larry Valdez. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Henry, her 3 children Charlotte DelSol (Tony), Clarissa Candia (Orlando), & Steven Quinonez (Jessica). She is also survived by her mother,3 siblings, her 5 grandchildren and 6 great- children to whom she loved dearly.



Services will be on Thursday Sept 17th a viewing and rosary at Avenidas Funeral Chapel in Avondale 5-8 PM and Friday Sept 18th a Catholic mass at St. John Vianney in Avondale at 10 AM. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.









