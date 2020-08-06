1/1
Gloria Dawn Sanders
Gloria Dawn Sanders

Scottsdale - Gloria Dawn Sanders, age 90, passed away on August 3, 2020 in her home in Scottsdale after a long illness. She was born in Greenville, Maine to Maude Eliza and Walter Smith. Gloria then moved to Arizona in 1963. She is survived by her 3 children, John Sanders of Wisconsin, Cynthia Gonzales of Scottsdale and Lisa O'Rourke of Scottsdale; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Gloria will be placed to rest in her hometown, Greenville. Gloria's family would like to recognize Hospice for their superb professionalism and loving care and service to their mother. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Arizona Humane Society in her memory.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
