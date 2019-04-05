|
|
Gloria Diefenderfer
Scottsdale - Gloria Louise Diefenderfer of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on April 1st, 2019 at the age of 93 years old.
Born on January 6th, 1926 in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of Harry J. and Janet Koons Mathias. Her husband, Leonard A. Diefenderfer preceded her in death in 2006.
Gloria was a 1942 graduate of Westminster High School. In 1946 she received a Bachelor of Arts - Cum Laude degree from Western Maryland College. This led to her music teaching career at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, Maryland. After marriage she continued teaching in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida and California schools. She remained a member of the National Education Association until her death. She was awarded Teacher of the Year for
Achievements in the Arts. She was a member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers of America and remained a N.E.A. member until death.
In 1950 Gloria was married to Leonard Diefenderfer. They shared their knowledge and love of music together.
Surviving are daughter Diane Diefenderfer Hanlon and son-in-law David Hanlon, granddaughter Laura Hanlon, Newport Beach, California. Also, son Richard Diefenderfer and daughter-in-law Donna and two grandsons, Cole and Luke Diefenderfer, Cave Creek, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Robert Mathias.
Surviving is sister Dorothy and brother-in-law, Rev. Maury Arsenault, Maryland.
Gloria was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church, active with the Presbyterian Women and also a faithful church bells choir member.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019