Gloria Grossman
Denver, CO - Gloria Grossman, age 91, passed away Oct. 1 in Denver, CO. Predeceased by beloved husband Louis of 62 years; survived by son Jeffrey Grossman and daughters Laurie (Dr. Neil) Segall and Rachel Cohen; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she developed a keen eye and appreciation for reading, art, theater, opera, and classical music. After marrying Louis in 1947, they lived in Muskegon, MI. Her inquisitive and adventurous spirit prompted the family to take long road trips to Canada and all over the United States. She had a lifelong love of learning. After the family moved to Tempe in 1966, Gloria returned to school at age 43 while raising children and doing volunteer work. She earned her BA, Masters, and PhD in education from Arizona State University and continued to take classes throughout her life, even into her 90s. She taught elementary students in Mesa and was proud to be the principal of Cactus Wren and Lakeview Schools in Phoenix. During Louis' sabbatical years from ASU, they lived in Jerusalem, London, and Oslo where she made and maintained long-term friendships. Gloria will always be remembered for her "glorious" personality and unconditional love and respect for her family and friends. She inspired many life lessons, critical thinking, fun experiences, fond memories, many, many books, and a commitment to do good and leave the world a better place. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will carry Gloria's inspiration and memories with them for the rest of their lives.
Funeral will be at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery 401 N. Hayden Rd in Scottsdale on Thursday Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM. The family would appreciate contributions in lieu of flowers to Professor Louis Grossman Scholarship www.asufoundation.org/grossman , League of Women Voters of Denver www.lwvdenver.org/donate-to-league.html , or Hadassah at www.Haddassah.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019