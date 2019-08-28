Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Paradise Memorial Gardens
9200 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Presbyterian Church
8050 E. Mountain View Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
1923 - 2019
Phoenix - Gloria L. Henson, a long-time resident of the Valley, Payson and Mesa, AZ; which she loved dearly, passed away August 21,2019. She was a 3rd generation Arizona native, born in Mesa to Robert L. (Mike) Stapley and Frances Stapley. She retired from Holsum Bakery as a manager for their Mesa Thrift Store. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Henson, and her granddaughter Denise Mabry. Gloria is survived by her brother Harold Stapley, daughter Carolyn Thomas (David), sons Ron Rathjen and Ed Rathjen (Zana), 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 step grandsons and 5 step great-grandsons. Graveside service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 @ 10:00am at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9200 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday,September 7, 2019 @ 11:00am at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8050 E. Mountain View Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. Donations may be made in Gloria's memory to: Sage Hospice, Scottsdale and The Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019
