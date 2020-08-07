1/1
Gloria Jean (Mesteth) Koehne
Gloria Jean (Mesteth) Koehne

Phoenix - Passed away on July 10th, 2020 after struggling with an unknown infection that attacked her major organs. Gloria was a proud member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe from the Pine Ridge Reservation in S.D. Gloria had only one son (Vince) from a previous marriage. Vince passed away June 11, 2009 in Phoenix, AZ. Gloria is survived by her husband Bill Koehne and sisters Helen Guzman and Roselyn Pacheco.

Gloria worked for the BIA for 28 years. She worked tirelessly to help Indian Tribes all over the USA. Gloria continued to help the tribes even after she retired. Even as her health got worse, she kept working with the tribes.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
