Gloria Jean Russell



Gloria Jean Russell, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away of natural causes on July 13, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was 84 years old. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Douglas Russell. She is survived by daughters Brenda Elaine Matthews and Linda Ruth (Alan) Pfohl, as well as several cousins and other family members. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Fonzie. Gloria was born on November 13, 1935 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, to Welty and Hilda Garber. As a child, she relocated with her family to Winchester, Virginia, where she grew up and attended school. After High School, Gloria continued her education by taking a correspondence course in Accounting through La Salle University. Gloria met Robert Russell while in Winchester and would later marry him in May of 1957. Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Brenda, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona, where their second daughter, Linda, was born. Gloria obtained employment with the City of Mesa and worked as a secretary, both in Police and Transportation. She retired from the City of Mesa in 1994. Gloria was also an active member of First United Methodist Church in Mesa. She attended services and bible study weekly and enjoyed spending time with her church family. Gloria also loved music and was a member of the church choir for over 50 years, where she both sang and played the hand bells. Gloria will be remembered for her sweet disposition, her quick wit, and her generosity to the arts and several local charities. She particularly enjoyed supporting and attending concerts of the Sonoran Desert Chorale, with whom her daughter, Linda, sings. Brenda and Linda loved spending time with their mother and miss her deeply. The family would like to thank all who have reached out with words of support and prayers. She was loved very much! A Celebration of Life will be planned as soon as gatherings are made possible.









