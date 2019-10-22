|
Gloria L. Hill
Phoenix - Gloria L. Hill, devoted wife and mother, passed away on July 2, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 25, 1931 in Palco, KS to Lillian and Clement Jones.
She moved to Phoenix, AZ with her family when she was 14 years old and that is where she met her future husband, Delbert Hill. They were married for 51 years before he passed away in 1999. Gloria is survived by her six children; Robert Hill, Shirley Johnson, Danny Hill, Sheila Hazelton, Kathy Hill-Epperson, Andrew Hill, 13 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Granddaughter, brother, Maxwell (Butch) Jones, sister, Beverly Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her full-time job was a stay-at home mom and she frequently babysat for the neighbor kids who needed someone to look after them too. After her children were grown, Gloria worked at a local Circle K near her home for over 10 years and did bookkeeping for her husband's business. She also served as Treasurer for the Valley of the Sun Bottle & Specialty Club from 1980 to 1987.
She was a great cook, and everyone enjoyed the delicious meals she made. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, cross-stitch, gardening, casino slot machines, watching game shows, and reading the daily newspaper.
She was loved by her family, friends and neighbors and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service was held in her honor July 6, 2019 at Desert Christian Fellowship Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019