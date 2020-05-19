Gloria Lea Smith
Gloria Lea Smith, 78 of, Mesa, Arizona passed away on May 11th, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 2nd, 1942. On December 23rd, 1959, Gloria married the love of her life, Gordon Smith, in Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Smith; children Craig Smith and his wife Denise Smith, Lori Laplume, Travis Smith and his wife Miki Smith; grandchildren, Brock Laplume, Blake Stillwell, Kara Stillwell, Mackenzie Frontz, Breanna Smith, Carter Frontz, and Courtney Smith; siblings, Barbara Carpenter, Raymond Leonard, and John Leonard.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Jenny Leonard.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund @ www.curealz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 24, 2020.