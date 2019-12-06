Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
Gloria Louise Kalland Hymer

Gloria Louise Kalland Hymer Obituary
Gloria Louise Kalland Hymer

Phoenix - Died November 24, 2019. Born March 23, 1928 in Duluth, Minnesota to Olaf and Clara (Olson) Kalland. Her father and maternal grandparents immigrated from Norway through Ellis Island, NY. Gloria was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and made several trips to Norway to visit relatives. She was baptized and confirmed at Lakeside Bethany Lutheran Church, Duluth, Minnesota. Gloria came to Arizona in 1950 and married James R. Hymer, Jr. on July 28, 1951 at Grace Lutheran Church.

Gloria loved and treasured her family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, James R. Hymer, Jr.; her sister Isabelle Anderson; her brother Edward Kalland; and her son-in-law David Holaway. She is survived by her children: Kimberlee Hymer Holaway, James R. Hymer, III, Karen L. Hymer (Lyle), and Jon P. Hymer (Denise); grandsons: Ryan Holaway (Amber), Casey Holaway, Andre Thompson, and Nicholas Hymer; great-grandsons: Cade Holaway and Henry Holaway; and her younger brother Roger Kalland, Duluth, MN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1212 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix 85020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Gloria's name. Gloria was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church for 57 years. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
