Gloria M Arquette
Scottsdale - Gloria M. Arquette, 87 of Scottsdale, Az passed away on 11-1-2020. Gloria was born on March 13, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois. Gloria's morning favorite was to read the obituaries, if she was not in the obits she would plan her day. Gloria was an avid grower of African Violets and belonged to the Desert Sun African Violet Society for 39 years. Gloria is survived by her son Kevin, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Richie and grandson Alexander. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans
, National Service Office, 3333 N. Central Ave, Ste.1053, Phoenix, Az 85021.