Gloria M. Kreschollek passed away February 10th, 2020. She was born in New York City on November 22nd, 1923 and was predeceased by her husband Fred of 59 years. She is survived by her son Craig, his wife Diane and her grandsons Christopher and Steven and his wife Linsey. She is also survived by her son Douglas, his wife Erika and her grandson Zachary as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E El Lago Blvd, Fountain Hills AZ at 2:00 PM on Friday March 20th. All are welcome to attend.
