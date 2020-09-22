1/1
Gloria M. (Paladino) Mandracchia
Gloria M. Mandracchia (Paladino)

Surprise - Gloria M. Mandracchia (Paladino), 92, of Surprise, Arizona, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 of cancer.

Gloria was born on October 26, 1927 in New Rochelle, New York to Giuseppe and Giovannina Paladino of Salerno, Italy. She was the ninth of thirteen children.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Michael A. Mandracchia, daughter Mary (Ted), and son Paul. She is survived by her children Michelle, Stephen (Celia), and Mona, siblings Anne, Janet, and Joseph, grandchildren Stephen Jr. (Shelby) and Natalie, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gloria was an excellent seamstress and worked professionally for many years in New York. She enjoyed food, art, and gardening, and travelled extensively in Europe and the Middle East well into her old age. Gloria was a lively and energetic presence even up until her final days. She will be greatly missed.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
