Gloria Marie Alaimo
Phoenix - Gloria Marie Alaimo entered into eternal life on July 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Born June 15, 1932 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the beloved wife of Silvio Alaimo. Her legacy continues with her daughters, Mary Rose Hall and Ann Marie Dyer, grandchildren, Julia C. Hall, Kevin M. Dyer and David J. Dyer, and great grandson, Ronald B. Wells, III. Private services were held in Gloria's honor. In her memory, donations may be made to the and/or the . Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com for more details of Gloria's life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019