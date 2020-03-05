|
|
Gloria Mildred McFadzen
On Monday, March 2nd, 2020, Gloria McFadzen, loving wife and mother of four, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ at the age of 86. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Ora Sherbrook. Gloria is preceded in her death by her husband John T. McFadzen and sister Patricia Holly. She raised four children, Barbara, Jim, Tony and Maureen, all residing in Arizona and was the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dave and Tom Sherbrook. She grew up in Milwaukee and worked as a bookkeeper for Blackhawk Tools before raising her family. In 1969, the family moved from Wisconsin to Scottsdale, Arizona where John and Gloria opened Scottsdale Electric, an electrical contracting company. She managed the financials for the family owned company for 25 years before they sold the business and retired in 1997. Gloria had a passion for animals which lead to her involvement with the Arizona Animal Welfare League for a number of years. She had adopted and cared for numerous dogs and cats with an open heart for all animals in need. Gloria was also a deeply spiritual woman with a compassionate view of all of God's natural creations. A private family gathering will be held for her and donations may be sent to the Arizona Animal Welfare League in her memory. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020