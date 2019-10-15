Services
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Hessel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Rae (Hart) Hessel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Rae (Hart) Hessel Obituary
Gloria Rae Hessel (nee Hart)

On Friday, October 4, 2019, Gloria Rae Hessel (nee Hart), loving wife and mother of three children and six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 74, in the love of her family.

Gloria was born in Flushing, New York on March 2, 1945, and married Bill on September 3, 1966. She grew up in Santa Monica, California with two sisters, Linda and Valerie, to whom she remained close her entire life. Gloria had a passion for all things active, especially golf, tennis, the beach, and spending time with family and friends. She was last employed as a card merchandiser for American Greetings, and had previously worked at a hospital and insurance company. She loved working, and had done so steadily since raising her children to independence in the 1980's.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father Spencer, mother Ramona, and granddaughter Madison. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Tracey and her husband Paul Tibbs, daughter Stephanie and her husband Scott Zehrung, and son Dan Hessel. Gloria is survived by five wonderful grandchildren: Branson, Bennett, Makenzie, Taylor and Kasey, and two step-grandchildren Tyler and Ashley.

Friends may call on October 23 between 3 pm and 5 pm at her home, 11201 N. El Mirage Road, #898, El Mirage, AZ, 85335.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Gloria.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now