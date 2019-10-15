|
Gloria Rae Hessel (nee Hart)
On Friday, October 4, 2019, Gloria Rae Hessel (nee Hart), loving wife and mother of three children and six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 74, in the love of her family.
Gloria was born in Flushing, New York on March 2, 1945, and married Bill on September 3, 1966. She grew up in Santa Monica, California with two sisters, Linda and Valerie, to whom she remained close her entire life. Gloria had a passion for all things active, especially golf, tennis, the beach, and spending time with family and friends. She was last employed as a card merchandiser for American Greetings, and had previously worked at a hospital and insurance company. She loved working, and had done so steadily since raising her children to independence in the 1980's.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father Spencer, mother Ramona, and granddaughter Madison. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Tracey and her husband Paul Tibbs, daughter Stephanie and her husband Scott Zehrung, and son Dan Hessel. Gloria is survived by five wonderful grandchildren: Branson, Bennett, Makenzie, Taylor and Kasey, and two step-grandchildren Tyler and Ashley.
Friends may call on October 23 between 3 pm and 5 pm at her home, 11201 N. El Mirage Road, #898, El Mirage, AZ, 85335.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Gloria.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019