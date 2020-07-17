Gloria Rosalez-HerreraChandler - Gloria Rosalez-Herrera was born in Jerome, AZ on May 25, 1950 to John and Nazaria Rosalez. The family relocated to Ajo, AZ, where she spent most of her childhood. After graduating from Ajo High School in 1968, Gloria moved to Phoenix, where she successfully completed business school at Lamson Business College and met the love of her life, Roberto Herrera. After a successful career in business administration, she was enjoying retirement with Roberto in the east valley, after raising three sons, Robert, Vincent and Rene, who preceded her in death.Gloria was welcomed into the Gates of Heaven on July 11, 2020. Her legacy will continue through her children, Robert Herrera II (Patricia) and Vincent Herrera (Regina) her 11 grandchildren and one great grandson. She will be missed by all who loved her, but most of all her loving husband of 50 years, Roberto Herrera. Their love was a once in a lifetime love. It was genuine, pure, and unconditional. Gloria was not only beautiful on the outside, but on the inside as well. Her beauty, elegance and grace radiated across any room. Her presence instantly calmed you. Gloria loved hiking, going to yoga, and her pilates. She enjoyed matinee movies and time with her precious Siamese cat, Chico. She was a devout Catholic and believed that with God all things are possible. Gloria is now reunited in heaven with her baby boy, Rene. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Juanita, brothers, Ruben and Charles and survived by her siblings, Jesse, Lola (Ruiz), Eddie and Anna Rosalez, countless nieces and nephews, extended family members and loyal friends. Gloria's kind heart will never be forgotten and she will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.There will be a private Rosary followed by a funeral mass starting at 9:30 am for immediate family only on July 24th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mesa, Az. We would greatly appreciate, in lieu of any flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in her memory.( https://www.diabetes.org/ways-to-give)If unable to attend services, we invite you to follow the funeral mass with this link;