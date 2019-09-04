|
Gloria "Cookie" Sargent
Phoenix - Born Tuesday, January 21st, 1936 in Phoenix, AZ to Don and Maria Ramirez, passed away peacefully, September 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by Husband of 41 years, Grant and Brothers; David Ramirez and Johnny Ramirez, Sister; Margaret Lopez, and Brother-in-Law; David Gamboa. Gloria is survived by her siblings; Patsy Gamboa, Mary Casselman and Jody Ramirez, Daughter; Janine Dawley (Kris), Grandchildren; Megan and Cole Dawley, and Niece; Annette Casselman, Great-Nephews; Carlitos and Steven and many, many family and friends.
Cookie grew up in Phoenix to a loud, large family having fun listening to the radio, attending dances, playing sports and spending time with her brothers and sisters. Independent and determined like her siblings, Cookie could be as mean as Margaret, sarcastic as Patsy and Mary and funny as DD, Johnny and Jody. After a long courtship that began at the Green Gables, Cookie married Grant Sargent on March 15th, 1979 and moved to Seattle, WA where they would spend the next 20 years building a life together. Together, they shared a lifetime of experiences, adventures, love and commitment to supporting charitable organizations such as ChildHelp International.
Cookie's accomplishments were not measured by education, work history or how many children she had. To the family and friends that loved her, her accomplishments were priceless and endless. As her Grand Nephew Carlitos would describe, "My Aunt Cookie was the Cookie Monster, because she was sweet to her family and friends, but fiercely protective". She didn't love one more than any other, but if you were lucky enough to be alone in her company, you had all that love and compassion to yourself for those moments. Cookie was smart, beautiful, prim, proper, wise and loved deeply.
Services for Cookie will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 with Visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M., Rosary Service at 12:30 P.M. and a Funeral Mass at 1:00 P.M. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Husband Grant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Child Fund International, please visit https://www.childfund.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019