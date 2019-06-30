|
Gloria Y. Katzmark
Phoenix - Gloria (Lori) Katzmark passed peacefully in Phoenix, AZ. She was a graduate of University of Pennsylvania and served in the Peace Corp in the 60's. She was employed by the AZ State Hospital, worked for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and was a volunteer at the Heard Museum in AZ. Preceded in death by parents: Chauncey and Margie and partner, Yvonne Masters. She is survived by cousins: Geri Leonard, Marillyn (Kozy) McKevitt and Bill Kozlak. Special thanks for the years of loving care by the Staff at The Terraces in Phoenix, AZ. Private Interment.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019