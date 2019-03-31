|
|
Gonzalo Arroyo
Phoenix - Gonzalo Arroyo passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Phoenix on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 80. He lived a long life always thinking about his family, especially his grandkids.
He was born and raised in Gonzales California. His work eventually brought him to Arizona. He is survived by his Wife, 7 sons, 20 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
There will be no services in Arizona, however there will be services in Gonzales, CA where his ashes will be buried per his wishes.
Please give his wife a few weeks to grieve. We would like to thank all his friends, family, and union brothers and sisters for all their support.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019