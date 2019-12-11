|
Gordon "Gordie" Bergo
Gordon "Gordie" Bergo, 82, who split time between Peoria, AZ and Pelican Rapids, MN passed away peacefully December 4th surrounded by family in Littleton, CO. Gordie was born in Turtle Lake, ND to Bernard and Augustine "Auggie" Bergo on December 18, 1936. He attended grade school and high school in Turtle Lake. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served from 1956-1958. He was discharged in October 1958 and moved to Fargo, ND where in February 1959 he met Rita L. Bergh while attending a dance. He told friends after the dance, "I am going to marry her". A little over a year later on May 21, 1960 he married Rita in Fargo. It was shortly after they married they started their family. Welcoming their first and only son Steven Thomas in 1961 followed by Julie Lynn in 1962, Jill Suzanne in 1967 and Cassandra Beth in 1969. Gordie's children were his joy, but you would never know it as he was too humble to ever brag about them or their successes. Gordie and Rita were married for 50 years and 21 days. Gordie lost Rita, his wife and best friend on June 10th, 2010.
After Rita's passing he was fortunate enough to have met Sandra "Sandie" Feichtner. They married on November 10, 2013. Gordie shared 5 years and 3 months with her and her family, until she passed unexpectedly on January 5, 2018.
Gordie is survived by his son Steve Bergo; daughter Julie Bergo both of Phoenix; daughter Cassandra Bergo-Valdez (Dennis) of Lakewood, CO; son-in-law Christopher Patton of Phoenix; brother Vern Keel (Bernadette) of Denver; step-children Kristen Nelsen (Matt); Tim Feichtner (Holly) both of Fargo; and the love of his life grand kids, Carter and Ben Patton; Oliver and Oscar Valdez; Madeline, Birk, Caroline and Cane Nelsen; Nels and Freddy Feichtner; and many nieces and nephews. Gordie is preceded in death by his parents, step father Alfred Keel, wife Rita, sisters Jean Ancho and Lois Madigan, brother in law Myke Madigan and daughter Jill Patton.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 13th at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, AZ. The family of Gordie Bergo wishes to extend sincere thanks to Elderlink Home Care and Hospice of Denver. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Denver Hospice. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019