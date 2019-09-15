|
Gordon Denis Peters, M.D.
Phoenix - Gordon Peters, M.D., passed away very suddenly from a massive heart attack on Sept. 3, 2019, just a month short of his 81st birthday. He always was adamant that when the time came, he intended to go instantly - never be ill or "linger." To those of us who knew him well, we were not surprised that he accomplished this with alacrity! In addition, he emphasized that there should be no service of any kind.
Gordon was born in Helena, Montana in 1938 and graduated from Carroll College. He then was admitted to the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, CO where he met his future wife Marilyn. While she finished college and taught in one of the high schools, he graduated from medical school, and they moved to California where he interned at the huge Los Angeles County Hospital. The war in Vietnam was building, and he volunteered for service and was sent to Travis AFB in N. California. It was there that his interest in anesthesia began; and when his tour of duty ended, he returned to the L.A. County Hospital to begin a residency in that field of medicine.
While in California, both of their children, Debra Kay Peters Meier (Debbie) and Gordon Robert Peters (Guy) were born. At the completion of Gordon's residency, the family moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he began his medical practice with North Central Anesthesiology, a group with which he always felt that it was a very special privilege to be associated! He was on the staff at several of the "downtown" hospitals, and Chief of Anesthesia at the Arizona Heart Institute and Saint Joseph's Hospital. In typical "doctor style", he worked hard both day and night; and when he had time off, he and his family spent the time with friends who shared similar interests and work styles -- flying, snow skiing, and water skiing.
In his college years, he was a fantastic trumpet player, in the school bands and for dance bands, and he developed a love of all types of music, particularly classical. Upon his retirement, he and his wife embarked on a number of European opera tours with a Houston group where they developed a close friendship with the director and several of the other couples. This expanded their travels to countries far and wide.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 58 years, their two wonderful children and two grandchildren, Carley Kay Meier and Carsen Samuel Meier, three siblings, Dr. Donald Peters, David Peters, his sister Rebecca Weatherwax, and numerous nieces and nephews. His youngest brother, Dr. Daniel Peters, pre-deceased him. Because of his constant concern for the long and terrible battle this youngest brother waged against two different cancers, we encourage any donations in Gordon's memory go to: Cancer Research Institute: 29 Broadway, 4th floor, NY, NY 10006.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019