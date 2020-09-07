Gordon L. Reynolds



Gordon L. Reynolds passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 81 after a long battle with COPD.



He was preceded him in death by his parents. Left to hold



his memory is his wife, daughter, son, two sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughters, step-grandsons, great-grandsons, step-great-granddaughters and step-great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and friends he called family.



Gordon, a U.S. Navy veteran, loved bowling, golf, fishing, hunting, camping and 4-wheeling.



We will miss his sense of humor, his playful grumpiness and his devotion to friends and family.



Per Gordon's request no services will be held, and his ashes will be spread in the outdoors at some of the places he loved to go. A party with friends and family will be planned at a later date.



Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.









