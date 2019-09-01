Resources
Gordon L. Smith Jr.


1948 - 2019
Gordon L. Smith Jr. Obituary
Gordon L. Smith Jr.

Phoenix - Gordon L. Smith Jr., husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. He was born in Tomah, WI April 20, 1948, the 3rd of 10 children.

Gordy served 3 tours in Vietnam as an Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne Division, F58th LRP/"L" 75th. He was the 2nd of 3 generations to attend jump school at Fort Benning, Delta Company, The Rock. He had a 30 year career as a Registered Nurse.

He is survived by his wife Eileen; children Michael (Natalie), Mackenzie (Jeffrey) Politico, Nicole Pedrick, Kenneth (Shannon), Kimberly (Scott) Ross, and Eris (Jayme); grandchildren Connor (Kaylee), Katie, Gavin, and Jordan.

Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
