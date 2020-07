Or Copy this URL to Share

Gordon Wayne Johnson



Glendale - Gordon W. Johnson passed away on July 4,2020. He is survived by



His wife Carol; step children, Barbara, Brian, Bryan, Robyn; grandchildren; Steven, Jesse, Matthew, Elizabeth, Thomas, Daniel.



Gordon was born in Lubbock, TX, on November 3 1937. He served honorably in the Air Force.



Gordon will be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.









