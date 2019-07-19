|
Grace Charlotte (Frey) Hansen
Phoenix - Grace Charlotte (Frey) Hansen, born March 9, 1939, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born in Sioux City, Iowa to James Robert ("Dale") and Lila Frey. She was the fourth of five children, although her youngest sister died as an infant. As such, Grace was raised as the youngest child. She is survived by her brother James Russell Frey and sister Nita (Frey) Cheli. Grace was predeceased by two sisters, Joanne Frey and Aliene Annala.
Grace was proud of her many accomplishments throughout her working years, particuarly when she served as the Scheduling Manager at Reeves Brothers in Auburn, Indiana. She called several places home over the years but wherever she lived, the church was always an important part of her life. This was particulary true at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, Illinois. During these years, Grace was an active member of the Faith Circle, the United Methodist Women's Board, and also served on the Vermilion River District. In Arizona, she was fortunate to find her church family within the North Scottsdale United Methodist Church where she was actively engaged in many programs, including United Methodist Women, the Card Outreach Ministry, and the Monday Night Bible Study Group. Grace also found it very meaningful to assist in a leadership role with the New Day Circle.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ray Hansen. The couple enjoyed a loving marrriage for more than 61 years. They were blessed with three children: Linda (Tim McElwee) Hansen, Lori (Dominic) Romeo, and Eric (Susan) Hansen. Grace and Ray were fortunate to have seven grandchildren: Jessica and Kristen Romeo, Derrick Smith, Seth and Reed Hansen, Jenni Watkins, and Megan Demske. She delighted in her two great-grandchilden as well: Maverick and Stella Watkins. Numerous nieces and nephews were also dear to her. Although her beloved family was scattered across the country geographically, they were always near to her heart and she loved to spend as many moments with them as possible.
Grace consistently lived out her Christian faith. She was a true servant leader who shared her compassion and the love of Christ with anyone she met, extending even to the animals she encountered. Her two cats Claude and Ruben brought her great joy. They are being loved and cared for even though they miss her already.
Gifts in Grace's honor may be directed to an animal shelter in your local area so that as many animals as possible can be cared for.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 19, 2019