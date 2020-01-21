Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
3641 North 56th Street
Phoenix, AZ
Grace Edna Kerr

Grace Edna Kerr Obituary
Grace Edna Kerr

Grace Kerr passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January the 8th after suffering a stroke on December the 29th.

She was surrounded by friends and her children, Laura (Kerr) Mann, Grace's son-in-law David Mann, and Grace's two sons - Jimmy (James, Jr.) and Steven Kerr. Grace had two grandchildren that she adored - Rachel Mann and Lea Kerr (daughter of Steven).

Her memorial services will be on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 3641 North 56th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85018. Condolences can be shared on-line, and a more detailed biography can be found at

https://www.messingermortuary.com/.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Bible Study

https://www.communitybiblestudy.org/

(please specify for "Scottsdale Arizona Day Class").
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
