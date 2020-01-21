|
|
Grace Edna Kerr
Grace Kerr passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January the 8th after suffering a stroke on December the 29th.
She was surrounded by friends and her children, Laura (Kerr) Mann, Grace's son-in-law David Mann, and Grace's two sons - Jimmy (James, Jr.) and Steven Kerr. Grace had two grandchildren that she adored - Rachel Mann and Lea Kerr (daughter of Steven).
Her memorial services will be on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 3641 North 56th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85018. Condolences can be shared on-line, and a more detailed biography can be found at
https://www.messingermortuary.com/.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Bible Study
https://www.communitybiblestudy.org/
(please specify for "Scottsdale Arizona Day Class").
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020