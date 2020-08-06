Grace Le Blanc



Grace Le Blanc passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born in Uphall, West Lothian, Scotland on Valentine's Day, 1932. During her teen years, she trained as a nurse at Gogarburn Hospital, West Lothian, specializing in the care of persons with special needs, and graduating in 1954. As a young adult, American movies captivated her, and at the age of 25, she decided to immigrate to America, settling in Detroit, MI, where she had a cousin who sponsored her. Within a few months she met Carl Le Blanc. It seemed she was destined to move to America to be with Carl. They were happily married for 48 years until his death in 2005. Her sister, nieces and nephews implored her to move back to Scotland after Carl passed away, and in 2009, she packed up and moved back to the town of Broxburn, just outside of Edinburgh. She stayed only 2-1/2 years. After 50 years of living in Arizona, Grace could not adjust to the cold, gray days and sometimes bone-chilling weather, so she returned to Mesa, AZ in November 2011 and moved into Fellowship Square where she resided until her passing. Grace was a Light in this world who kept her family and friends close. All who knew her are richer because she was a part of their lives. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Chamberlain, and ten nieces and nephews, all who live in Scotland.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home at 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona. Masks required.









