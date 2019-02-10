Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Grace Loper
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Grace Loper

Scottsdale - Loper, Grace 89 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on February 5, 2019. She was born in Hamburg, Alabama on October 24, 1929. Grace spent her career working for Maricopa County as a Human Resources personnel analyst. She enjoyed attending First Southern Baptist Church of Scottsdale. She and her husband of 55 years, Bud, enjoyed camping, fishing and Square Dancing. Bud proceeded her and passed in 2005. Grace is survived by her sister Emogene, son Steven, grandson Nicholas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Noon, with a reception following, at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. For additional information and to send condolences visit www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019
