Grace Mae Gerba
Glendale - Grace Mae Gerba 98 of Glendale Arizona passed away, surrounded by her family on July 8th 2019 in Show Low Arizona. Grace was born in Roanoke Virginia on February 26th 1921, to Coy and Susie (Richards) Stump. She was married to Daniel Gerba, who preceded her in death for 43 years. She was a caregiver and a homemaker all of her life. Grace truly loved spending time with her family, and playing bingo and crocheting. She nourished everyone around her with love and humor. She is survived by her two children, Dan (Caroline), Ruth (Rudy), her three grandchildren, Leslie (Ramon), Rebecca (Lyle), Rudy Jr. and her six great-grandchildren, Dominic, Ana-Marie (Jared), Charles, L.J., Ramon-Daniel, and Makaela. Funeral Services will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home, 7924 North 59th Avenue Glendale, Arizona 85301 on July 19th 2019 from 6 P.M. to 8P.M. She will be laid to rest in Finleyville Pennsylvania on July 23rd, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 19, 2019