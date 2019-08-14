Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Greenwood Memory Lawn
Grace Olive (George) Hedgpeth


1928 - 2019
Grace Olive (George) Hedgpeth Obituary
Grace Olive (George) Hedgpeth

Phoenix - Passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on September 3, 1928 in the home of her parents, Clay & Ruby George.

She loved dogs, children, teaching and reading to her grandchildren.

Grace taught at Union Elementary School District #62 from 1970 until she retired in 1989. For memorial service information GreenwoodMemoryLawn.com

In lieu of flowers, please read a book to a child.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019
