Grace Olive (George) Hedgpeth
Phoenix - Passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on September 3, 1928 in the home of her parents, Clay & Ruby George.
She loved dogs, children, teaching and reading to her grandchildren.
Grace taught at Union Elementary School District #62 from 1970 until she retired in 1989. For memorial service information GreenwoodMemoryLawn.com
In lieu of flowers, please read a book to a child.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019