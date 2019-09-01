|
|
Grace R. McBride
Phoenix - Grace R. McBride, age 86 passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at her home in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on November 26, 1932 to James and Pauline Scannell. Grace met her husband Dean H. McBride while attending ASU, they were married in May of 1952. Grace lived a life centered on her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with volunteer service provided to the Evangelical Sisterhood of Mary. Grace was an accomplished oil artist and produced many wonderful works. Her greatest love with her husband, Dean (now deceased) was their children, sons Bruce and Barry and daughter Mary Ann. She is survived by her sons; son-in-law Harvey Gustafson (husband of Mary Ann who is now deceased); daughters-in-law Betsy (wife of Bruce) and Debra (wife of Barry); 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to services to be held at 2:00PM, with reception following, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Immanuel Bible Church, 6017 E. Greenway Rd., Scottsdale, 85254. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019